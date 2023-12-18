ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Covington man died after being hit by a vehicle in St. Tammany Parish on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The Louisiana State Police announced that troopers responded to the scene of the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 1082 near Smith Road.

They discovered that 45-year-old Sean Brady was traveling southbound on the highway on a bicycle. Troopers reported that a 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by 22-year-old Blake Griffith, of Bogalusa, was traveling southbound directly behind the bicyclist when the vehicle hit Brady.

According to LSP, Brady was wearing a helmet, but he later died in a hospital from his injuries. Griffith was restrained and didn’t suffer any injuries.

The crash is being investigated, and the findings will be shared with the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts