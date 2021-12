COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office identified the inmate who died early Tuesday from unknown causes as 39-year-old Jacorey Clark of Slidell.

Acadian Ambulance transferred Clark from the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center to the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. as he was in need of medical attention. He was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. by hospital staff.

The death is under investigation.