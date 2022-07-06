COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the St. Tammany Parish coroner released information referring to a COVID-19 surge. In a press release, Dr. Charles Preston is cautioning that the community may be on the cusp of another COVID surge. He said the pandemic is not over.

According to Dr. Preston, there were 320 new cases reported in St. Tammany Parish for every 100,000 residents last week. Additionally, for every 100,000 residents, there were 16.8 hospital admissions. An estimated 64 percent of St. Tammany residents have had at least one vaccine shot.

“St. Tammany currently has one of the highest admission rates in the state,” Preston said. “When you look at all indicators, they suggest we are on the beginning of another spike, as had been predicted,” said Preston.

He encourages us to continue wearing masks.

“Please remember COVID is potentially deadly, and if you are sick don’t go to work and risk infecting others,” Preston said.

“If vaccination alone would work, New Orleans should have the lowest hospitalization rate – but it has one of the highest. Vaccination without masks, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and isolation when sick will not succeed. This pandemic is not over.”