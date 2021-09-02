Cleco crews restore power to nearly 30,000 customers

On Thursday at noon, Cleco announced they restored power to nearly 30,000 of the roughly 97,000 customers in St. Tammany Parish who lost electricity after Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday at noon, Cleco announced they restored power to nearly 30,000 of the roughly 97,000 customers in St. Tammany Parish who lost electricity after Hurricane Ida.

“We’re making progress, but we continue to find damage to our distribution equipment,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “Our distribution damage numbers have increased since yesterday. And while our initial damage assessment will be complete by end of day today, we will likely continue to find damage as the restoration effort progresses.”

Restoration Estimates

Below are estimated times for restoration (ETR). Additional ETRs will be shared, as they become available. Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines. With the large number of crews working to restore power, sometimes repairs can be made before the assessment and estimate are documented.

St. Tammany Parish Slidell

· ETR Wednesday, Sept.1 for the following streets:

o Carr Drive

o Some customers on Rat Nest Road

o Westside of Hwy. 11 to Lake Ponchartrain

· ETR is noon today, Thursday, Sept. 2 for Spectrum Communications (on Hwy. 11 and Ben Thomas Road)

· ETR is today, Thursday, Sept. 2 for the following streets:

o Camp Salmen Road

o Williams Road

o Gause Blvd. near Tractor Supply (including Tractor Supply)

o Dixie Ranch Road up to and including Fenner Road

o Victoria Park subdivision (off Dixie Ranch Rd.)

o Henry Mayfield School on Hwy. 190 W.

· Off Lopez Street, power restored Wednesday, Sept. 1, to the following streets:

o Plum Dr.

o Arbor Dr.

o Portions of City Dr.

o Popular Dr.

· Power restored to all the businesses on East Howze Beach Road parallel to I-10 except for the first two businesses off Old Spanish Trail. Crews are surveying the damage.

Power Outages as of noon:

St. Tammany 66,987 customers affected, 96,974 customers served, 70% customers affected.

Washington 797 customers affected, 799 customers served, and 100% customers affected.

For the most up-to-date restoration information, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.