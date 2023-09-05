MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The City of Mandeville Council voted unanimously to reject the Sucette Harbor Project proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The project was originally introduced at a Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on March 7, and included a 201-unit apartment complex for people 55 and older, an 82-room boutique hotel and events center, a 103-slip marina, and a restaurant and cafe.

Facing opposition from Mandeville residents, the developer later reduced the number of planned apartment units to 90.

Since its introduction, neighbors voiced concerns about the project regarding re-zoning, density issues, drainage issues, traffic and parking concerns.

On July 12, the council unanimously approved an amendment to combine the marina and the rest of the development into one project instead of treating them as separate issues.

But for councilmembers, the developer’s concessions were not enough, leading to the “no” vote.

