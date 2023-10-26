ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Starting Nov. 2, the Causeway Bridge toll price rise will increase.

According to Causeway Police, the new toll rate will kick in at 3:45 a.m. Tag commuters will now have to pay $3.40 while cash commuters will pay $6.

Officials encourage drivers to purchase the toll tag as it cuts the price of travel almost in half.

Drivers looking to purchase the tag can call Causeway Police at (985)-674-3641 or visit the north or south shore offices during the week.

The tag store will also be open Saturday, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories