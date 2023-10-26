ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Starting Nov. 2, the Causeway Bridge toll price rise will increase.
According to Causeway Police, the new toll rate will kick in at 3:45 a.m. Tag commuters will now have to pay $3.40 while cash commuters will pay $6.
Officials encourage drivers to purchase the toll tag as it cuts the price of travel almost in half.
Drivers looking to purchase the tag can call Causeway Police at (985)-674-3641 or visit the north or south shore offices during the week.
The tag store will also be open Saturday, Oct. 28, and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
