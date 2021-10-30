Car chase ends with St. Rose man arrested on drug charges, STPSO says

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a St. Rose man overnight on mulitple narcotics charges following a brief pursuit down Louisiana Highway 434 in Lacombe, La.

According to the report, at approximately 1 a.m., a STPSO deputy attempted a traffic stop on a black Mercedes driven by Duvell London III.

London refused to stop and continued driving his Mercedes C63 AMG on Interstate 12.

London was taken into custody and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, after deputies discovered 180 Ecstasy tablets, 8.8 pounds of Marijuana, and $4845.00 inside the vehicle.

He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the above charges, as well as one count of Felony Flight and one count of Careless Operation of a motor vehicle.