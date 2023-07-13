COVINGTON, La (WGNO) — The line of cars to hit the drive through at the Butter Krisp Diner in Covington stretched around the building and down Business Hwy. 190 on Thursday morning. For the first time in more than a year, the Butter Krisp Diner was open and serving up the donuts, Butter Burgers and other favorites that have made it a North Shore institution.

” I couldn’t wait for Butter Krisp to reopen,” Lynn Fritscher told WGNO News. She was seated along the business’ long counter while enjoying a chocolate glazed donut. Fritscher also said it was her birthday, and she said the food was even better than before the diner was forced to close.

In April of 2022, a storm cause the roof of the diner to collapse. Repairs were extensive, and loyal customers waited for word that Butter Krisp would reopen. That word, for many customers, came from others on social media.

“I saw a Facebook post that they were going to be open at 6:00 this morning,” Fritscher said.

On this reopening day, the business ran out of ingredients for its donuts and had to close for four hours starting at 4:00 in the afternoon. By the time the business reopened at 8:00, workers say there was a line of people standing at the door and cars stretched around the building.

Otherwise, just as before, the diner promises to be open 24-7.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.