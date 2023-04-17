ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WGNO) — The teenage subject arrested for the 2022 attempted murder of an officer has been sentenced at a St. Tammany Parish courtroom Monday (April 17).

The now 14-year-old Bush, Louisiana teenager has been sentenced to juvenile detention until he turns 18 years old in 2027. He’s currently in custody at Florida Parishes Detention Center, where he has been since May 2022.

On May 25, 2022, St. Tammany Parish Deputy Kenneth Doby responded to a call of a burglary on Highway 21 at the Backroads Mercantile. During a search of the area, Doby saw a subject wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a gray backpack, walking down the street.

Court reports say when Deputy Doby approached the person to ask questions, he was immediately shot. Despite his wound, he was able to get a hold of the defendant and call for backup.

Deputy Doby was reportedly wounded below his bulletproof vest. After a call for backup, Doby was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Body camera footage of the incident shows Deputy Doby reportedly approaching the subject who had his right hand hidden in his hoodie pocket. The subject was seen backing away from Doby and when he went to restain the teen, Doby was shot in the back.

In the teen’s jail interview, court reports say “he admitted throwing a rock at and kicking in the front glass window of the business. He admitted to stealing tobacco products. He admitted to the shooting and said that he tried to pull the trigger a second time but the weapon “jammed.”

During the interview, he was based why did he shoot the deputy, his answer was “Why not?”

After several surgeries, Deputy Doby has since returned to work.

On Feb. 6 the subject reportedly admitted to the charges of:

attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

resisting a police officer with force or violence

simple burglary involving a firearm

resisting an officer and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

During the court hearing the wife of Deputy Doby read her impact statement to the court and jury where she said “You have caused so much pain to my family… My children will never forget the trauma they were put through…at the ages of 6 and 4 years old. My husband always says, ‘it is part of the job. I put this uniform on and walk out that door knowing I may not come home to you all, but I know I am doing a good thing.’ The job he has is a calling… He was trying to protect you, but instead, you hurt him, you hurt us!”

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.