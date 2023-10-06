SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a suspicious device reportedly found in the front yard of a home.

Around 9 a.m. officers shut down parts of West Hall Avenue between South Carnation and South Pine streets to begin investigations.

At 9:05 a.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene to examine the device.

No further details are available at this time.

WGNO will provide an update as more information is released.

