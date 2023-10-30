ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A boil water advisory was issued for the entire Village of Folsom on Monday, Oct. 30.

According to parish utility officials, the advisory is due to a break in the water main. Water produced by the water supply could be contaminated. The advisory was issued as a precaution.

Those affected should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it. Water should be boiled before drinking it, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food.

The parish water department will lift the advisory once water samples show it’s safe to drink.

