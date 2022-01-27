ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WGNO) — The entire town of Abita Springs is under a Boil Water Advisory.

According to the Public Works Department, a contractor broke a 6″ water main. Due to the size of the break, water pressure was lost quickly and a water advisory was issued.

After repairs are completed, water samples will be collected and tested by the Louisiana Office of Public Health Laboratory.

A precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Town of Abita Springs Water Department.

Customers in the affected area should treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes

by boiling water for one (1) minute in a clean container. (The one-minute starts after the

water has been brought to a rolling boil).

For additional information, residents can call 985-892-0711.