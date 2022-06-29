COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, St.Tammany Parish officials notified Briarwood Water System customers of a boil water advisory in western St.Tammany Parish.

The Briarwood Water System provides water to more than 15,000 customers.

According to a press release, on June 28, a lightning strike ruptured an 8” water main on the Briarwood Water System in western St. Tammany.

St. Tammany Parish Department of utility crews repaired the main on Tuesday and provided water samples to the LDH for testing.

The BWA remains in place until the samples have returned clear.

St. Tammany officials remind customers to disinfect their water before consuming, make ice, brush their teeth, and use it for food preparations.

The map below shows the impacted customers: