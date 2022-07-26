Police say that they found the vehicle with the body inside it at 4001 De Porres Rd.

COVINGTON (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Covington Police Department began investigating a homicide that happened near the Covington Recreation Department. According to the police, officers were patrolling the recreation center area early in the morning when they located a vehicle with a dead body inside it.

Police say that they found the vehicle at 4001 De Porres Rd. Reports show that the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

The incident is still being investigated by police. The Covington Police department urges anyone with information on the incident to notify detectives by calling (985)-892-8500.