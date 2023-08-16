ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Crews responded to a morning fire that broke out at a boat dock in St. Tammany Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, its Marine Division was called to assist the fire department with the blaze.

The fire happened off Ox Bow Lane near Covington. The dock and several boats caught fire, the sheriff’s office reported.

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The fire was obtained by the crews.

