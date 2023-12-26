SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The winner of a Slidell auction made a discovery while going through the contents of his new St. Tammany Parish storage unit.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, officials with the St. Tammany Parish Coroners Office said a man recently won the belongings of an abandoned storage unit in an auction held on Dec. 23.

Dr. Charles Preston said he received a call from the man after discovering what appeared to be a skull among the contents. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office also contacted him to confirm the human origin of the skull.

The remains are now in Preston’s possession as deputies continue to investigate.

Preston said his office will work in collaboration with the Louisiana State University FACES Laboratory and the Attorney General’s Office to determine the individual’s identity.

No further details are available at this time.

