COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Covington’s Three Rivers Art Festival brought together artists of different calibers to showcase their talents.

They say some pieces could take days, others months to finish.

For artist Jana Epstein, it’s a sense of accomplishment once she steps back and admires what she’s created.

“There’s some gratification in it and there’s, you know a feeling of elation I suppose. It’s hard to put it in words. It feels right,” says Epstein.

For another, his passion for sculpting is a family tradition he grew up loving. When it comes to starting a new project, he says he lets the stone lead the way.

“Every time I get a piece of rock, I always give a chance to the stone to tell me what to do. Sometimes you might have an idea of something to do, but at the end of the day, it’ll be something different. I let the stone speak to me,” says Aron Kapempeza.

Jacob Cureton says art from the eye of an artist can sometimes be different from others.

“It’s really easy to walk by something and think it might be one thing, but it can all be completely another. So, I think it’s engaging with the artist and finding out how they do their work helps out a lot,” says Cureton.

But they all say it’s an amazing feeling to interact with those who buy their art.

“To have someone purchase a piece, it’s very meaningful makes me feel really good. It makes me feel like all my time was worth it. That I put into these pieces,” says Christie Capoziello-Breen.

