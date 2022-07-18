LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A traffic stop on Saturday night led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer. Police are describing the suspect as a “high-level” drug dealer.

On the night of July 16, Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. 18th Street and Beulah Street, in Lacombe. Police say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of:

Approximately two pounds of marijuana

30.5 Oxycodone pills

Drug paraphernalia

Semi-automatic pistol

AR style semi-automatic pistol

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 24-year-old Jason Peter Leblanc. Deputies say they also located nearly $3,000 in cash inside the Leblanc’s car. The money is believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales.

“This is yet another example of how proactive policing results in criminals being arrested and drugs being taken off our streets,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud these deputies and we will not tolerate individuals who choose to deal drugs in our community.”

Jason Leblanc was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of CDS

Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Highway Laned for Travel

Driving Under suspension

Expired Registration

Turn Signal

Stop Sign