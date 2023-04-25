SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two teenagers are dead after crashing their ATV in Slidell Tuesday afternoon said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

St. Tammany deputies report at about 6:15 p.m. they received a call from the Slidell area alerting them of an ATV crash. Responding deputies learned the victims were 14-year-old females.

Investigations revealed the teenagers were riding a four-wheeler on Lefleur Drive when they reportedly failed to maneuver a curve and crashed into a tree and were ejected from the vehicle. Deputies say neither was wearing a helmet while operating the ATV.

The teens were taken to different hospitals but deputies did not specify which if the two suffered ultimately fatal injuries.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.