All STPPS students to receive free school meals during 2021-22 year

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Back to school season is quickly approaching and the St. Tammany Parish Public School is looking to provide support to its students. On Tuesday, the school district announced that all students will receive free school meals in the upcoming academic year.

However, STPPS is also encouraging qualified families to complete the Free and Reduced Meal application to be eligible for benefits from other government assistance programs.

The Summer P-EBT program will be available to students who received P-EBT at any point and newly-eligible families who qualify by July 30.

Eligibility Income Guidelines

On Tuesday, the St. Tammy Parish Public School system announced that qualified families could apply for government benefits on top of free school meals for the 2021-22 academic school year.

STPPS reports that only one application (hardcopy or digital) is needed per household and that applications can be submitted at any time during the school year. All information submitted is confidential.

To learn more and or to apply for the program, click here.