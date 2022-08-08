DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has asked for the public’s help in the investigation of a Slidell man who is charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

On Thursday, August 4, 25-year-old Shaun Dennis was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he’s accused of possessing and creating pornography with children under the age of 13. The full list of charges includes:

Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 ( 39 counts )

) Producing Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 (10 counts)

Other details regarding Dennis’ arrest were unavailable. The investigation was a joint effort between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Landry says despite Dennis being arrested, work in the case continues, saying in part:

“As we continue to work on this case, my office remains committed to doing all we can to protect women and children and to hold predators accountable.”

Anyone with any additional information involving the investigation is encouraged to contact Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit at toll-free at 1-800-256-4506. The Attorney General says callers can remain anonymous.