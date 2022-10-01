COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Covington on Saturday night. According to the Covington Police Department, they received reports of shots being fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and North Filmore Street.

When police arrived at the location, they say they found two people injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officers urge the public to avoid the area. They say that the incident was unrelated to the St.Tammany Parish Fair. This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the incident.

The Covington PD asks anyone with any information on the incident to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500. Citizens can also submit tips anonymously through their free app called, “Covington PD”.