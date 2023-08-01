COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — An 83-year-old Covington man is dead after suffering injuries from a fallen tree over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office announced the death of Thomas Baudean, which happened on the afternoon of Sunday, July 30 in the 20000 block of Landmark Lane.

An initial investigation revealed Baudean suffered blunt force injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on top of him. The coroner has listed the preliminary cause of death as an accident involving a fallen tree.

No further details have been made available.

