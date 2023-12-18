ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish coroner reports that a 7-year-old girl has died following an ATV crash that left her and a woman seriously injured on Dec. 11.

St. Tammany Parish deputies said they responded to a report of an ATV that hit a tree on United Church Road near Abita Springs around 4 p.m.

Deputies said the girl and a woman were ejected from the ATV and transported to hospitals with serious and life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the St. Tammany Parish coroner announced that the 7-year-old, identified as A’yana McDowell of Covington, had been pronounced dead.

“The sad reality is that accidents of this type happen all too often and frequently, children are the victims. Parents and owners of ATVs are urged to exercise the most extreme caution possible when providing young children access or rides on these dangerous recreational vehicles,” said St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released.

