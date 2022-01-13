60-year-old killed in house fire attempting to save pet

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO)—State Fire Marshal deputies began investigating a deadly house fire in Lacombe earlier this week.

According to St. Tammany Fire District #3, around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, they responded to a report of a residential fire.

According to firefighters, the house fire was located in the 27000 block of Washington Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and located one occupant who was safely evacuated outside of the home.

First responders learned there was a second occupant who had originally escaped but reentered the home in an attempt to save pet dogs and never came back out.

The victim, believed to be a 60-year-old was located and transported to a local hospital for treatment but died the following day.

The status of the dogs is unknown at this time.

The official identification and cause of death are pending with the Coroner’s Office.

Deputies determined the fire began in the home’s living room.

While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, SFM investigators are unable to rule out the possibility that it was home heating-related.



