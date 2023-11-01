SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana and Mississippi residents were reunited with over $550,000 in unclaimed property during an event hosted by Louisiana and Mississippi’s treasury departments.

According to officials with the Louisiana Treasury, the events held in both states aimed “to broaden awareness and facilitate the return of missing money.”

Louisiana treasury officials said the Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property attorney attended the event to guide claimants, noting “several individuals had difficult claims dating back to Hurricane Katrina, while others discovered unclaimed property in Louisiana and Mississippi.”

They said unclaimed property can include several assets like forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, insurance claim payments, unpaid wages, oil royalties, stock accounts, dividends and credit balances.

The event was also designed to help make people who have worked in Louisiana and Mississippi aware of unclaimed property and ease the process of claiming their funds.

“We are pleased to announce that during the two-day event in Louisiana, we were able to return a total of $430,744 to rightful owners here in Louisiana. The presence of our Unclaimed Property attorney greatly assisted individuals with difficult claims, and we are proud of the impact we have made in helping our citizens reclaim what is rightfully theirs,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder.

