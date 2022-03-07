SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two Slidell-area high schools were on lockdown for several hours on Monday as local law enforcement searched for a kidnapping suspect.

Both Northshore High and Pope John Paul II closed doors at 7 a.m. as both Slidell Police, Louisiana State Troopers and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies hunted down 35-year-old Jimmy Graham, who is wanted on kidnapping charges in Georgia.

The manhunt began after a routine traffic stop on the Interstate 10 Service Road near the Fremaux exit. But instead of halting, the suspect sped off.

Graham was eventually captured and the schools were given the all-clear to re-open.