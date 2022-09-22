According to the Sheriff’s Office, STPSO Marine Division was made aware of the missing boat around 5:15 a.m.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they are searching for three missing boaters. According to the Sheriff’s Office, STPSO Marine Division was made aware of the missing boat around 5:15 a.m.

According to a social media post made by law enforcement, the boat was last seen Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. The St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office describes the boat to be a “21-foot skiff, blue in color with a white outboard motor.”

Officials say that they believe the three names of the men onboard were Rick Hodgson, Steven Cossich, and Chris with an unknown last name. The men’s truck and boat trailer were found at the Pointe Marina in Slidell Thursday morning according to STPSO.

The STPSO Marine Division and the U.S. Coast Guard are currently searching Lake Pontchartrain. Anyone with any information on where the boaters can be found is asked to call the STPSO at (985)898-2338.