MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday morning, Louisiana State Police responded to a deadly car crash in St. Tammany Parish. According to troopers, 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina was killed in the incident.

State police were notified of the incident shortly before 1 a.m. Police say that Johns was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata when a 2009 GMC Sierra was also eastbound on Interstate 12. Police say that the Hyundai came to a stop in the right lane of travel and the GMC struck the rear of the Hyundai. Investigators say that the impact caused the Hyundai to travel off the roadway and strike a tree.

Johns was pronounced dead on the scene according to LSP. A passenger in her vehicle sustained minor injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital to be treated. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered that everyone involved was bucked up at the time of the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. The crash is still being investigated.