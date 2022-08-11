DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose on July 12. According to the STPSO, 41-year-old Felisia Grantham and 20-year-old Alvin Laurant are accused of multiple charges following the teen’s death.

According to the STPSO, on July 12, deputies responded to a Bush-area residence in response to 15-year-old suffering from what family members believed to be a drug overdose. Police say that there were efforts to revive the teen, but it was unsuccessful.

Through investigation, detectives learned that the teen had a history of abusing prescription pain medication, particularly the drug Percocet. Police say that they found several pills in the home, which were identified by their markings as oxycodone hydrochloride. STPSO investigators suspected that the pills may have been counterfeit and detectives sent them to be looked at. After an analysis, investigators determined the pills to be fentanyl.

On top of the discovery of fentanyl, investigators discovered how the drugs ended up in the hands of the 15-year-old. According to reports, detectives learned Felisia Grantham, a family member of the teen had purchased the pills earlier the same day from Alvin Laurant.

After learning that information, detectives were able to secure arrest warrants for both Grantham and Laurant on multiple charges. Grantham was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on July 26 for the following:

L.R.S. 40:967A Distribution/Possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Felony)

L.R.S. 14:93 Cruelty to Juveniles (Felony)

L.R.S. 40:981.3 Violations of CDS within 2,000 feet of a school (Felony)

L.R.S. 14:91.13 Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Person Under Seventeen Years of Age (Misdemeanor)

Laurent was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on July 19 for the following charges:

L.R.S. 40:967A Distribution/Possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Felony)

L.R.S. 14:93 Cruelty to Juveniles (Felony)

L.R.S. 40:981.3 Violations of CDS within 2000 feet of a school (Felony)

L.R.S. 40:971.1 Prohibited Acts; False Representation (Felony)

L.R.S. 40:966A Distribution/Possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Felony)

L.R.S. 40:967A Distribution/Possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Felony)

L.R.S. 40:1023C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

L.R.S. 14:91.13 Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Person Under Seventeen Years of Age (Misdemeanor)

L.R.S. 40:971.1 Prohibited Acts; False Representation (Felony)

On August 10, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that the teenager died from “fentanyl toxicity.” On August 11, additional charges were added to both Grantham and Laurant who were already incarcerated and were rebooked for second-degree murder.

Sheriff Randy Smith urges all residents to use this death and the arrests as a warning. “Fentanyl is deadly, and fake prescription drugs that are laced with fentanyl are being sold on the streets. The best way to protect yourself is to only take prescription drugs that are obtained from a licensed pharmacy.” Sheriff Smith said. “Parents please talk to your children and warn them of the dangers of experimenting with drugs. One pill can kill.”