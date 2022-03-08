MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — According to a tweet from the Mandeville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Servies, units were dispatched to the base of the Causeway bridge to extinguish a tractor-trailer that caught fire on Tuesday.

The tweet was posted at 6:17 p.m. and reported that situation was already controlled thanks to the “outstanding firefighters” of the Mandeville Fire/EMS.

Authorities advised motorists to expect traffic delays in the areas until the 18-wheeler is removed from the roadway.

Mandeville fire crews fight an 18-wheeler fire at the base of the Causeway on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo: Mandeville Fire/EMS)