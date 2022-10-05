Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their “Summer Drug Operation.” According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.

The division spent most of the summer targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin trafficking in order to reduce the overdose rate in the community. They were able to confiscate 300 grams of fentanyl and heroin along with removing hundreds of pressed fentanyl pills from the streets. During the operation, investigators were able to gather intelligence on several dealers. Out of the 101 total arrests,12 were identified as dealers according to officials.

Here is a breakdown of what was collected:

Approximately 410 grams of Methamphetamine seized

Approximately 315 grams of Fentanyl / Heroin seized

Approximately 224 pressed Fentanyl pills seized

11 firearms recovered

$3800 in U.S. currency seized

According to Slidell PD, the following dealers have been arrested and charged with narcotics-related charges:

41-year-old, Candace Lawler, Pearl River, LA

46-year-old, Douglas Dillard, Pearl River, LA

45-year-old, Brandy Jones, Pearl River, LA

34-year-old, Antonia Robinson, Donaldsonville, LA

28-year-old, Dustin Rupple, Slidell, LA

31-year-old, Kellie Rey, Pearl River, LA

40-year-old, Lacie Pyle, Slidell, LA

37-year-old, David Bourgeois, Picayune, MS

43-year-old, Christopher Taste, Slidell, LA

32-year-old, Ricky Lauren, Slidell, LA

56-years-old,Klabert Guillot, Slidell, LA

22-year-old, Sawyer Robbins, Slidell, LA