NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe weather swept through Southeast Louisiana on March 30, 2022.

On Wednesday evening there were several Tornado Watches and Warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The St.Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper reported that there was an observed tornado near Big Branch.

In a Tweet, Cooper said he was headed to the area to check on the residents.

The Parish President asked residents to stay off the roads until the threat has left St.Tammany.