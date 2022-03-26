FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has been hospitalized with an undetermined illness.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff is suffering from a currently undetermined illness and is under medical evaluation and treatment at a medical facility.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to operate as normal in providing full-service law enforcement. The administrative staff is in contact with the Sheriff and his family for updates and consultation on office matters.

The Sheriff’s staff looks forward to his full recovery.