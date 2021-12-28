St. Martin Parish reimposes COVID-19 mask mandate in parish facilities due to omicron variant spike

Coronavirus pandemic. antiviral medical mask for protection against flu diseases. Surgical mask. (Getty)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has signed new guidelines for COVID-19 for parish-owned and operated facilities, effective immediately.

According to the proclamation released this morning, the following mandatory guidelines for parish facilities are now in effect.

All people ages 5 and older must wear masks in parish facilities, such as the courthouse.

Everyone must wear masks when entering the Parish Courthouse. However, offices within the courthouse are allowed to established their own rules and regulations on wearing facemasks.

The order does not apply to outdoor facilities.

For parish-owned community centers, the person or organization who rents out the center can determine facemask usage.

The entire proclamation is included below.