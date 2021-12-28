St. Martin Parish reimposes COVID-19 mask mandate in parish facilities due to omicron variant spike

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has signed new guidelines for COVID-19 for parish-owned and operated facilities, effective immediately.
According to the proclamation released this morning, the following mandatory guidelines for parish facilities are now in effect.
- All people ages 5 and older must wear masks in parish facilities, such as the courthouse.
- Everyone must wear masks when entering the Parish Courthouse. However, offices within the courthouse are allowed to established their own rules and regulations on wearing facemasks.
- The order does not apply to outdoor facilities.
- For parish-owned community centers, the person or organization who rents out the center can determine facemask usage.
The entire proclamation is included below.