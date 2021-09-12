St. Landry Parish woman arrested, accused of killing ex-husband after they began seeing each other again

KROTZ SPRING, La. (KLFY) — A 49-year-old Krotz Springs woman has been charged with second degree murder after police say she shot and killed her ex-husband on the front porch of her home.

Margaret Barker is behind bars with no bond.

Barker is accused in the shooting death of 61-year-old John Barker.

Krotz Springs Police Chief Susie Synder said the couple had been divorced for a while and began seeing each other again.

She said police were responding to a disturbance call at the suspects home.

Just as they were arriving, she said, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the home.

As they approached, she said, they located the victim dead on the front porch of the home.

He had been shot five times, she said.

Margaret Barker was taken into custody Sunday and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail with no bond.

Police Chief Synder did release any additional details.

“This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released at a later date,” she said.