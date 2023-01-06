LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — St. Charles Catholic High School will dismiss early on Friday after officials say a broken water main left campus with lower water pressure.

According to a statement from Principal Dr. Courtney Millet, a water main is located on Airline Highway in Laplace, leaving the school with minimal water.

We’re told all students will dismiss at 1 p.m. Friday as a result of the issue. Teachers will be staffed in the campus commons area until 2 p.m. and all students must be picked up by then.

“We apologize for this inconvenience,” said Millet. “However, our school is not allowed to be open without full use of our restrooms to the students and faculty.”

The St. Charles Comets New Years Basketball Tournament will resume Friday evening as scheduled.

