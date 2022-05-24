LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, May 24, The Greater New Orleans Foundation announced a $1 million grant to New Wine/ Together New Orleans as part of the Community Lighthouse project.

The investment is to enhance the resiliency and reliability of infrastructure for future disasters.

Parish leaders said it would be a great feature for the upcoming hurricane season as St. John continues to recover from Hurricane Ida.

