‘Uplifting Our Spirit,’ Out-of-state welfare check request leads to recovery of father, dog and American flag

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) — There are many stories coming to light after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of Louisiana.

One such story comes from the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Soon after Hurricane Ida had made its way through LaPlace, a call came in to the sheriff’s office from New Jersey.

The son of John Moore, 77, was worried and wanted the sheriff’s office to perform a welfare check.

Deputies made their way through debris to Moore’s house in LaPlace.

The 77-year-old along with his dog, Nixon were located by deputies.

According to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office., “His home had been badly damaged by Ida, and he had no water, no food, no electricity and no fuel in his generator.”

Deputies were able to help Mr. Moore leave the home with Nixon and an American flag.

Moore spent time in a hospital and local emergency operation center before heading to Baton Rouge.

The elderly man would fly from BR to New Jersey.

Mr. Moore is now living with his son who made the welfare check call.

John Moore’s neighbor also made a welfare check call and had this to say about the response by the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for rescuing Mr. Moore,” the neighbor said. “God bless the SJSO.”