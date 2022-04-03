ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police confirmed to WGNO that an investigation is underway regarding a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in St. John the Baptist Parish at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to an LSP Troop B representative, the U.S. Highway 51 entrance ramp to Interstate 10 West is closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

The deputy involved works for the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There are no further details available at this time.