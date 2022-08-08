LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrated the grand opening of a new SWAT complex. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility was far from a regular ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new complex had its doors blown open to celebrate the opening of the Octavio Gonzalez Complex.

The facility was named after a deputy who was shot to death during a traffic stop in 2006. The deputys two sons had the honor of opening the doors to the new training facility located near the patrol headquarters located on Barton Grainier Drive.

“As law enforcement officers we must train practical and prepare for every criminal action and reaction for the protection of our citizens, all too often we are unaware of what the situation may be, and that’s when good training comes in,” said Sheriff Mike Tregre.