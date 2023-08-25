GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. John the Baptist Parish emergency officials are on the scene of a naphtha release and fire at a Garyville refinery.

In a post to Facebook, St. John officials the fire was coming from a storage tank at Marathon Petroleum. Both the leak and fire are contained within the refinery’s property according to company officials.

Out of an abundance of caution air monitoring has been deployed. Officials say there are no off-site impacts detected.

St. John Parish Public Schools have issued a shelter-in-place for the following schools:

East St. John Preparatory Academy,

Fifth Ward Elementary School

East St. John High School Wildcats

Garyville/Mt. Airy Math and Science Magnet School – GMMS will have early dismissal with district transportation bringing students home. Parents are also asked to pick up their children.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the leak and fire.

No further details are available at this time. WGNO will provide more information as it becomes available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories