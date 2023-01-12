Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

LAPLACE, La (WGNO) — A man accused of his aunt’s death, was arrested at their Laplace home Tuesday (Jan.10), according to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Janice Lane, to respond to a disturbance in the area. When they arrived, Christian Robinson was found “standing with his foot on the throat of a woman, Suzanne Robinson, in a bedroom”.

Deputies demanded Christian remove his foot, but all verbal warnings were ignored and they tased him. He was taken into custody, and SJSO began medical attention, but Suzanne died from her injuries.

Investigations revealed an argument between the two is what led to the deadly incident. Christian Robinson is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Capt. Brandon Barlow at 504-494-2674.

