Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — A Reserve man has been arrested for Video Voyeurism at a St, John the Baptist Parish school. Deputies say the man was a maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy.

Deputies say on Tuesday, two female students were in the girl’s bathroom of the athletic facility when they found a “view only-plumbing camera” also known as a drain snake, The students reported it to school officials, and the Sheriff’s office was called.

Investigations revealed holes that were drilled into the side of the bathroom stalls, small enough for the camera to be used to view the girls discretely. Deputies found 35-year-old Blake Krueger, as the only person responsible and arrested him the same day.

Krueger was booked on two felony counts of video voyeurism and is being held on a bond of $50,169.50.This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Katie Evans at 985-359-8776.