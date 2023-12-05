ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Entergy Louisiana scheduled a power outage for parts of St. John the Baptist Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Parish officials said the outage is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will upgrade the power line circuits and improve electric reliability.

Parish officials said the outage would impact the following roads:

13000 and 19000 blocks of Highway 643

Art Lane

Becnels Street

Beech Street

Cherry Street

Chestnut Stree

Clifford Street

Cocoa Street

Curtis Road

Des Allemands Boulevard

South Fig Street

Golden Star Road

Harrytown Lane

Iris Street

Landry Lane

Laura Heights

Lemon Street

Leon Road

Lilly Street

Lime Street

Mimosa Street

Orange Street

Parc Promenade

Paul Stein Street

Pool Street

Rue St. James

Rue St. Charles

Rue St. Martin

South Spruce Street

Shell Hill Lane

Swimming Pool Lane

Tregre Lane

Tulip Street

Violet Street

Rose Street

