ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Entergy Louisiana scheduled a power outage for parts of St. John the Baptist Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
Parish officials said the outage is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will upgrade the power line circuits and improve electric reliability.
Parish officials said the outage would impact the following roads:
- 13000 and 19000 blocks of Highway 643
- Art Lane
- Becnels Street
- Beech Street
- Cherry Street
- Chestnut Stree
- Clifford Street
- Cocoa Street
- Curtis Road
- Des Allemands Boulevard
- South Fig Street
- Golden Star Road
- Harrytown Lane
- Iris Street
- Landry Lane
- Laura Heights
- Lemon Street
- Leon Road
- Lilly Street
- Lime Street
- Mimosa Street
- Orange Street
- Parc Promenade
- Paul Stein Street
- Pool Street
- Rue St. James
- Rue St. Charles
- Rue St. Martin
- South Spruce Street
- Shell Hill Lane
- Swimming Pool Lane
- Tregre Lane
- Tulip Street
- Violet Street
- Rose Street
