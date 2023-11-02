ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Inspections are complete, and permanent repairs are underway on Interstate 55 following the massive pileup that happened on Monday, Oct. 23.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near Manchac and Ruddock. Both directions of the roadway were closed as a result of the pileup.

Louisiana State Police LSP Sergeant Kate Stegall said there was “extremely low visibility” on the roadway at the time of the crash.

Troopers later reported at least 168 vehicles were involved, 63 people were taken to area hospitals and seven people died.

Parts of the roadway have remained closed since the crash.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation said inspections are complete and plans for permanent repairs have been decided.

On the northbound side, DOTD officials said a partial deck replacement is needed for the impacted area. The top portion of the deck will be removed. It will be replaced with a modified concrete overlay.

Contractors will begin work on the northbound side next week. In the meantime, northbound drivers should use Old US-51.

According to the DOTD, crews are working to remove the damaged portions of the deck on the southbound side. They will then patch the areas.

The southbound side will be closed for a six-hour period this weekend.

DOTD officials estimate the repairs will take two weeks. Once complete, the roadway will be completely reopened.

