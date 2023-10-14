ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports that a pedestrian is dead after being hit by two cars while walking on U.S. 51 in St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday, Oct. 13.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 51 near Woodland Drive around 7:30 p.m.

They said an initial investigation shows a Chevrolet Silverado was driving north in the left lane of U.S. 51 while a pedestrian started walking across the northbound lanes.

According to the LSP, the man was impacted by a mirror on the Chevrolet and fell to the ground. A Nissan Versa driving north then reportedly hit the pedestrian lying on the road.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he later died. The drivers of the Chevrolet and the Nissan were uninjured.

LSP officials said routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and the pedestrian.

According to the LSP, there is limited lighting and no designated crosswalks in the area of the crash, and the pedestrian was reportedly wearing dark clothing.

