ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports a man is dead following a car crash in St. John the Baptist Parish on Saturday, Sept. 2.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3213 north of Louisiana Highway 3127 around 12:00 p.m.

They said a preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan Maxima was driving south on LA Hwy 3213 at the same time a Chevrolet Silverado was driving north.

The Nissan then reportedly crossed the center line and drove into the path of the Chevrolet. LSP officials said the driver of the Chevrolet tried to avoid the Nissan but was struck.

The driver of the Nissan, identified by LSP as 32-year-old Terrence Stewart, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

According to the LSP, Stewart was not properly restrained at the time of the crash.

LSP officials said the driver of the Chevrolet and his two passengers were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was collected from both drivers.