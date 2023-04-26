LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in St. John the Baptist Parish after a line break left the town without water overnight.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, parish officials announced the LaPlace area would be without water for several hours. We’re told a contractor was working in the area when the line was broken.

Hours later, the parish government said water was slowly being restored to the town in the early Wednesday morning hours. A photo posted to Facebook shows crews working through the night to make the emergency repairs needed.

On Tuesday morning, the parish government announced that the repair had been made. However, residents are now under a boil water advisory until water samples have been tested. The advisory is expected to be lifted in two to three days, officials said.

Until then, residents should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute prior to consumption.

Stay tuned to WGNO on air and online for this developing story.

