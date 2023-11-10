ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on Friday, Nov. 10, that both the northbound and southbound lanes on I-55 are expected to reopen starting the week of Nov. 13.

The lanes were previously closed for repairs following a pileup on Monday, Oct. 23, involving 168 vehicles and causing seven deaths.

Officials with the DOTD say the southbound lanes will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 12, starting at 6:30 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured at exit 22 near the Service Road onto Old US 51. Entrance will be at I-55 southbound toward New Orleans at exit 7 near Ruddock.

To stay up to date with repairs, drivers are encouraged to watch the DOTD website. Out-of-state drivers can call 1-888-762-3511, for the latest construction update.

